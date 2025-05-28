DYK: Deepika Padukone was the first choice for THIS Ranbir Kapoor cult classic?

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's personal history aside, the two without a doubt, do make one of the most sought-after on-screen couples. And over the years they've done their bit for the audience, leading films Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015), each quite the blockbuster. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor(Photos: Instagram/deepikapadukone, IMDb)

That being said, this duo was the OG vision for a fourth film — an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film in question is none other than 2011 release Rockstar. On his website blog back in 2019, he had revealed how Deepika was actually his first choice for the film's female lead.

Excerpts read, "She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know". Imtiaz continued, "None of Deepika's movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar, but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew".

The gig of course, eventually went to Nargis Fakhri, who made her debut as Heer Kaul opposite Ranbir's Jordan. Despite fans' persisting reservations about Nargis' lack of exposure in acting potentially taking away from the final impact of the film, Rockstar is still, very much a cult classic and is counted among Ranbir's best performances.

As far as Deepika and Imtiaz go, the two have collaborated on multiple occasions through the years — namely in Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Tamasha (2015). The duo have also collaborated on Deepika's breakout film, Cocktail (2012), which was directed by Homi Adajania, though the screenplay was penned by Imtiaz.

Coming back to Deepika and Ranbir, would you like to see them on screen once again?