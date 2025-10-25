‘It's far more complex..’: Deepika Padukone’s old take on infidelity goes viral amid Twinkle Khanna-Kajol's Two Much row

During a This or That segment, Twinkle asked whether love or compatibility mattered more in a marriage. While she and Janhvi argued in favour of love, Kajol firmly disagreed, insisting that no relationship could survive without compatibility. But the chat took a divisive turn when the topic shifted to infidelity.

The internet's got a new bone to chew on with the latest episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s celebrity talk show, Two Much . What began as a playful conversation quickly turned into controversy after the stars debated emotional versus physical cheating. The episode, which featured Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor alongside the hosts, has since sparked heated discussions online about modern relationships and moral boundaries.

As social media users dissected the conversation, an old video of Deepika Padukone began circulating. In the Curly Tales roundtable, the actor revealed her take on cheating. In the old clip, she said, “A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons and I think that we’re conditioned to think that infidelity is sort of a sin. But for example, if you were to put yourself in the shoes of a therapist or a counsellor and you have to actually understand why that person did what they did…I think you start looking at it very differently. Now this is not to say that I’m okay with it or I’m not okay with it. I’m just saying that it’s far more complex than just saying that I’m okay with it or not. There’s just far too many factors that come into play when it comes to this.”

When Twinkle posed whether emotional cheating was worse than physical, Janhvi was clear that both were unacceptable and that physical infidelity would be a deal breaker. Twinkle, however, playfully dismissed the idea, saying, “Raat gayi baat gayi.” Kajol and Karan seemed to echo her sentiment, hinting at a more forgiving approach toward physical betrayal.

While Deepika’s words were shared years ago, the timing of the resurfaced clip has reignited debate online, with netizens weighing in on the morality and modern perception of infidelity. One user wrote, “How hard is it to say cheating is bad? It is not right. It should be a deal breaker, but for some, it is not. That's it.” Another commented, “In an industry where they are always surrounded by attractive people, they have tried to normalise this behaviour; and have started keeping emotional commitment at a pedestal. But I feel until n unless its an open marriage, no kind of cheating should be tried to justified.” A third added, “I think celebs say cheating is complicated because their lives are so public and messy — constant travel, attention, pressure, and temptation. But honestly, it’s not that complicated. If you respect your partner, you don’t cheat. The fame just gives them more excuses.”

As social media continues to debate what defines loyalty and forgiveness, Deepika’s resurfaced take has added another layer to the ongoing conversation. What do you think about this?