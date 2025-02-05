Delhi Elections| Pankaj Tripathi: Once 2-3 co stars told me ‘we have never voted’, I told them ‘nothing to be proud of!’

Pankaj Tripathi, who was appointed ‘National Icon’ by the Election Commission of India until he voluntarily stepped down last year, still feels strongly about the process. With the elections taking place in Delhi today on February 5, he urges everyone to not treat it like any other holiday to chill. Pankaj Tripathi

“Kya hai na, democracy mein voting ka right har vyakti ke paas hota hai. In fact, it’s the biggest right we have, which can lead to a positive change. While I was working with the Election Commission, it would be one of our tasks to spread awareness that people should not treat voting day as any other holiday, and go out to vote,” shares the 48-year-old.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi appointed as face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Tripthi is also cognisant of the addition of new voters this time, “This year young adults who have turned 18 will also be added to the voters list. The voting percentage should be increased, this is a power we get to exercise once in five years. It’s our moral responsibility if we keep talking about change.”

Surprisingly, the actor reveals that he has even met co-stars in the past who have never exercised this right, “Whenever elections are held, I make sure to take an off and vote. I met two-three actors once on set, who told me ‘maine toh aaj tak vote nahi kiya’ Maine bola ‘isme garv ki koi baat nahi hai! Tumhe karna chahiye. Jisko bhi vote karo, lekin karo’.”