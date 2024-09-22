Devara frenzy grips masses as Jr NTR gears up for his first release in over 2 years since RRR

September 27 is a big date for fans of Jr NTR as well as Telugu cinema. Devara, one of the biggest Tollywood projects on the cards, will finally be seeing through its theatrical release. The film will mark actor Jr NTR's much-awaited return to the screens. His last theatrical release was the globally-renowned, Oscar-winning blockbuster, RRR. So it goes without saying, that the expectations are indeed sky high. Fans of the actor however, have full faith in their cinematic idol to come through and deliver manifold on their expectations. The Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara is set to release in theatres on September 27(Photos: Instagram/jrntr)

Festive season is definitely around the corner but the celebrations for Jr NTR fans, not just in India, but the world over, have doubled. Jr NTR fans in London for instance, hoisted posters from the famed London Bridge as they got together to share their excitement.

Closer back home, Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam has decked the city's theatres out in life-sized banners and posters of Devara as well as Jr NTR, signaling the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film's release slated for the upcoming Friday.

Similar arrangements were also seen in and around Nellore theatres.

Not just this, fans have also participated in organised processions, hoisting flags from their jeeps and cars with Jr NTR's face on them.

Still not convinced on the insurmountable hype that surrounds Devara? Take a look at this Jr NTR and Devara-themed celebration.

It is worth noting that the unsurety regarding Devara's release date is definitely a contributing factor to the frenzy that is being witnessed. The film was supposed to release in April but got pushed to Dussera. However, it is now set for a release on September 27.

Separately, Jr NTR is also in the midst of filming for his Bollywood debut, War 2. The film will feature him in the role of the primary antagonist. The RRR actor will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan who will be reprising his role from the franchise's first installment.

Are you excited to see Jr NTR back in action on screen?