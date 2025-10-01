Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein teaser fails to impress fans: ‘Male Arjun Reddy Female Kabir Singh’

When it was announced that actor Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai are reuniting for the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein , fans were obviously excited. This is because their previous collaborations, Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), achieved a cult status and fans expected nothing less from their third project together. Kriti Sanon was later introduced as the female lead, which raised the intrigue online. Much to our delight the much-awaited teaser of Tere Ishk Mein was dropped by makers today. Kriti and Dhanush’s chemistry is intense, making it hard for us to look away. However, the teaser in itself has failed to impress netizens.

The two-minute-long teaser of Tere Ishk Mein begins with Kriti Sanon prepping for her wedding. She is sitting in her home, surrounded by guests, during what looks like her haldi ceremony. That’s when Dhanush walks in, limping and looking as though he was beaten up. In the background, we hear Dhanush say, “Apne baap ko jalane gaya tha Banaras. Socha tere liye ganga jal leta aaun. Nayi zindagi shuru kar rahi hai. Purane paap toh dho le.” He then takes out a bottle and pours ganga jal over Kriti’s face. This is followed by a glimpse of their respective downfalls and a hauntingly intense shot of Dhanush smiling in an evil way at Kriti on a rickshaw, his hands tied together with a rope. We also get sneak peeks of their romance, without too much of the story being revealed.

The teaser is intriguing, but fans are disappointed. Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “ye toh ranjhna part 2 lag raha hai, riksha bhi dikha dia,” whereas another opined, “pls the last dialogue was soo cringe 😭.” A comment read, “Male Arjun Reddy Female Kabir Singh,” whereas another netizen shared, “This is corny! Also CAN WE PLEASE MOVE ON FROM OBSESSIVE EX LOVERS TROPE? Not just it has negative influence, but its so done and dusted to the core.”

Tere Ishk Mein is set to release in theatres on November 28.