Dhurandhar 2 faces last-minute setback as Telugu and Tamil preview shows get cancelled; netizens outraged

Starring Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the second part follows the rise of his character as mob-boss Hamza Ali Mazari after the death of Rehman Dakait, who was played by Akshaye Khanna. With strong advance bookings and high expectations, the film had been building significant momentum.

After months of anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was set to kick off its paid previews today ahead of its full release tomorrow. Positioned as a pan-India film, the sequel was scheduled to release in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Broadway Cinemas confirmed on X that Tamil preview shows were called off due to content unavailability. The theatre stated that Hindi previews would go ahead instead, adding that refunds would be processed for affected viewers. Similar disruptions were reported across parts of Tamil Nadu and the Telugu-speaking regions.

However, several theatres were forced to cancel their scheduled 5 PM premiere shows in Telugu and. Reports suggest that delays in delivering the Tamil and Telugu versions, along with last-minute technical glitches, led to the abrupt cancellations.

The issue quickly spilled onto social media, with fans voicing their frustration under director Aditya Dhar’s recent post. While the filmmaker had shared a note urging audiences to avoid spoilers and teasing the future of the franchise, the comments section was dominated by complaints about cancelled shows.

“Bhai PREMIERE shows toh cancel ho rahe Hain aaj evening ke.. kuch karo uska,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Sir, I have booked for #Dhurandar2 in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu for today preview shows in Tamil language now PVR team has informing us they have cancelled the shows for Tamil language today is this true sir ?” One more said, “Premiers are getting cancelled some shows are giving refund please look into it,” while one user added, “Please Make Dhurandhar Available In Kannada Too Many Are Waiting For It.”