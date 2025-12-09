Dhurandhar bags OTT deal for THIS huge amount after crossing ₹100 crore at the box office; read

After dominating the box office, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has now made headlines for its record-breaking OTT deal. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has reportedly been sold to Netflix for a staggering ₹130 crore — covering the streaming rights for both parts of the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, “Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2.”

The source further added, “Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar.”

Dhurandhar’s box office performance Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, and the Aditya Dhar film performed quite well over its opening weekend, minting an easy ₹103 crore in India. On Monday, the film faced its first weekday in theatres, but occupancy figures so far indicate that the audience still has a strong interest in the film.

What the film is about Dhurandhar follows Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan), who leads a covert mission to dismantle a terror network operating from Pakistan. The ensemble cast also includes Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, each playing pivotal roles in the film’s layered narrative.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has already been confirmed and is slated to hit cinemas in March 2026. Meanwhile, the first instalment is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2026, according to OTT Play.