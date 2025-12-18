Dhurandhar Craze: Inspired by Ranveer Singh aka Hamza, netizens share hilarious ‘Day 1 as a spy in Pakistan’ reels

It has been two weeks since Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar arrived in theatres and the craze on social media is far from over. It all began with Akshaye Khanna’s dance on Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, going viral on the internet. Well, the new trend that has taken over Instagram is ‘Day 1 as a spy in Pakistan’. Inspired by Ranveer Singh aka Hamza Ali Mazari, who plays an undercover agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld, netizens are now making hilarious reels of their first day in Pakistan as a spy. Here are some of the best ones we found!

Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his portrayal of an undercover agent, who blends in seamlessly with Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait’s gang in Lyari, Pakistan. Meanwhile, netizens have showcased what not to do as an undercover Indian agent in Pakistan, by making the mistakes and getting caught. In one video, when asked why she is having biscuits and not biryani, a netizen replies, “Nahi nahi uncle, Tuesday ko main non-veg nahi…” In another viral clip, a social media user proceeds to touch Rehman Dakait’s feet on their first meeting.

In another video, an ‘undercover agent’ gives a gangster his number. When the gangster gives him a missed call, the phone rings and the ringtone is Hanuman Chalisa, which gives his identity away. A netizen also used Pankaj Tripathi’s hilarious scene from Mimi (2021) to jump on the trend. In this clip, the actor changes his identity to enter a Muslim neighbourhood. But on his car is a sticker which says ‘Jai Shree Ram’. In yet another video, an ‘undercover agent’ in Pakistan burps after having tea and out of habit says ‘Hari Om’.

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar is currently rocking at the box office. Fans are not eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to release on March 19, 2026.