Dia Mirza is all set to turn author with children's books

Dia Mirza who rings in her birthday today has a surprise up her sleeve. She is currently penning a series of five books for children. More details are expected to be revealed in 2026 when the books are close to release. Dia Mirza

However, Dia when contacted confirmed, "This milestone means the world to me but creating for young minds has been one of the most meaningful experiences this year. My son Avyaan is too excited. I have read the stories to him and can’t wait for him to see them with the illustrations done. I’ll be able to share more when the publishers are ready."

The actor also has another reason to celebrate, her production Panha just won Best Indian Short Film at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). "I’ve produced two beautiful films. Panha has begun its journey with awards and special jury mentions, and our second film is now making its way to festivals. This year reaffirmed a simple truth for me: when your choices reflect your values, life becomes deeper, kinder, and far more rewarding."