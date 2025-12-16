Did Vicky Kaushal show Alia Bhatt a pic of his and Katrina Kaif’s son? Viral moment makes fans say: ‘Baby Dad rule…’

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are one pair of Bollywood buddies who hold a special place in many hearts. This is because fans got a glimpse of their off-camera bond during the promotions of Raazi in 2018, and just couldn’t get enough. That is a major reason why netizens are eagerly looking forward to Vicky and Alia’s reunion in Love & War , which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. After the birth of his and Katrina Kaif’s son last month, Vicky reportedly took a break from shooting. So when he met Alia last night at an award ceremony, the excitement on her face was understandable. Well, a moment between the two has now gone viral on social media.

At an award function last night, Alia Bhatt entered in style looking fabulous in a bodycon black gown. When she saw her Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal seated in the front row, she rushed to greet him and gave him a warm hug. Alia proceeded to meet Ananya Panday, who was also seated next to them. In viral pictures from the event, Vicky is showing Alia something on his phone, and her reaction is priceless, as she covers her face with awe. Well, netizens are convinced that Vicky was showing pictures of his and Katrina Kaif’s newborn son to Alia in these candid snaps.

Under a viral Reddit thread featuring these photographs from the award function, a netizen gushed, “Universal baby Dad rule : always show your baby photos to your coworkers,” whereas another comment read, “My nosy a$$ wants a glimpse too if they're really the baby pics. Have they revealed their son's name yet?” Another fan stated, “Hume b dikhao hume b dekhna hai,” whereas a netizen shared, “Seeing her reactions I wanna see the baby so badly now, mujhe bhi dekhna hai😒.” A fan also pointed out, “Vicky is glowing in fatherhood! So happy for him and Kat.”

Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina’s son was born on November 7 this year, one day after Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha’s third birthday on November 6.