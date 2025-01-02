Diljit Dosanjh to Coldplay: Controversies that made people wonder if India can host world-class concerts

Concerts in India have increasingly become grand spectacles, attracting massive audiences and some of the biggest names in music. However, despite their soaring popularity, many of these high-profile events have been mired in controversies that have left fans and organisers grappling with unforeseen challenges. From ticketing scams and legal disputes to security lapses and organisational failures, these issues have tarnished the allure of live performances. While concerts in India continue to attract record-breaking crowds and international acclaim, the controversies surrounding these events reveal deeper systemic issues.

In recent years, major concerts by stars like Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, and Karan Aujla have made headlines for reasons beyond their music. Theft, brawls, and social media spats have often overshadowed their artistic achievements. International acts such as Bryan Adams have also faced backlash, with inadequate facilities leaving fans disgruntled. Adding to this, upcoming gigs by Coldplay are under scrutiny following concerns over ticket scalping and inflated resale prices.

As fans eagerly flock to these events, these controversies raise important questions about the ethics, security, and organisation of live concerts in India. While these performances promise unforgettable experiences, they also highlight the challenges of managing large-scale events in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. Let’s take a closer look at the controversies that have shaken the Indian concert scene in recent times.

Legal hurdles at Diljit Dosanjh’s Ludhiana New Year concert

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana became a focal point of legal drama. A complaint filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh, alleged that Dosanjh had ignored prior warnings from commissions advising him against performing certain controversial songs. Despite modifying the lyrics slightly, the essence of these tracks remained unchanged, sparking further outrage. The Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, formally requested Ludhiana’s District Commissioner to intervene. This plea specifically targeted tracks like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, and Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya), which critics claim promote alcohol consumption. The notice emphasised that even altered versions of these songs could potentially influence audiences negatively. While fans eagerly awaited the performance, the looming threat of legal action cast a shadow over the event, leaving many wondering about the implications for artists’ creative freedom versus societal responsibility.

VIP privilege and the Chandigarh ‘judges lounge’ controversy

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Chandigarh stirred a different kind of debate with the establishment of a ‘Judges Lounge.’ This exclusive area was reserved for judicial officers and their families, marking an unprecedented move in Indian entertainment history. Reports revealed that over 300 VIP passes were issued to Punjab and Haryana High Court judges and their guests.

Sources claim that a judicial officer was designated to facilitate the smooth entry of these VIP attendees, raising questions about preferential treatment and misuse of public resources. While some defended the arrangement as a gesture of respect for the judiciary, critics argued that it highlighted systemic inequalities and undermined the inclusive spirit of live concerts. The controversy drew widespread attention, with many calling for transparency in ticket distribution for such events.

Ticket Scalping Scandals: From Diljit to Coldplay

Ticket scalping has been a recurring issue in Indian concerts, with Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour and Coldplay’s upcoming India shows being prime examples. Fans expressed outrage after discovering that tickets for these events, initially priced reasonably, were being resold at exorbitant rates online. In the case of Diljit’s concert, some tickets reportedly crossed the ₹1 lakh mark on resale platforms.

The Delhi High Court intervened, seeking responses from various Union Ministries regarding allegations of black marketing. Similarly, Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts faced backlash when tickets originally priced at ₹6,000 appeared on resale platforms for over ₹83,000. Fans criticised the organisers for not implementing measures to curb scalping, leaving genuine attendees at a disadvantage. These incidents highlight the need for stricter regulations and ethical ticketing practices in the live entertainment industry.

Concert Mayhem: Theft and Violence at Indian Events

Concerts in India have also been plagued by instances of theft and violence, with Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla’s shows drawing particular scrutiny. At Aujla’s recent concert in Gurugram, over 200 phones were reportedly stolen, leaving attendees frustrated and filing complaints. The event also witnessed multiple brawls in the VVIP section, with videos showing attendees throwing punches and beer cans.

Similarly, Diljit’s Chandigarh concert saw over 100 phones stolen, with the number potentially rising to 150 according to police estimates. These incidents are not isolated; Alan Walker’s concerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi have faced similar issues. The chaos raises concerns about the adequacy of security measures at large-scale events and the responsibility of organisers to ensure a safe environment for attendees.

AP Dhillon vs. Diljit Dosanjh: Social media block and sell-out claims

A public spat between artists AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh captured attention when Dhillon alleged that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram. In response, Diljit shared a screenshot refuting the block allegations and stated, “My issues could be with governments, not with artists.”

Dhillon later elaborated on the issue during an interview, criticising practices where promoters hoard tickets, leaving fans to purchase them at inflated prices. This exchange underscored larger issues in the Indian concert industry, including transparency and ethical practices.

Badshah’s Gurugram fiasco

Rapper Badshah’s alleged traffic violation in Gurugram sparked controversy after reports claimed he was fined ₹15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road. En route to Karan Aujla’s concert, the incident drew mixed reactions, with Gurgaon police affirming the rapper’s involvement despite his team’s denials. While some dismissed the incident as a minor traffic offence, others saw it as emblematic of celebrities flouting rules with impunity.

Bryan Adams concert: Lack of facilities sparks outrage

A lack of basic amenities at Bryan Adams’ Mumbai concert led to an embarrassing incident for Sheldon Aranjo, a diabetes patient who urinated in his pants due to insufficient toilet facilities. Aranjo criticised the organisers for providing only three washrooms for over 1,000 attendees, highlighting the neglect of essential infrastructure at large events. The incident sparked widespread discussions about the responsibilities of event organisers to cater to diverse audience needs. Fans demanded stricter oversight and planning to ensure such oversights do not tarnish the concert experience in the future.

From legal battles and security lapses to ticket scalping and organisational failures, these incidents highlight the growing pains of a rapidly expanding live entertainment industry. While concerts in India continue to attract record-breaking crowds and international acclaim, the controversies surrounding these events reveal deeper systemic issues.