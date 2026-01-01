Divine intervention: Bhagyashree finds the perfect beginnings in Varanasi

Actor Bhagyashree described her visit to Varanasi as the "with 2025 done, it is the most rewarding way to begin the year with countless blessings coming my way," she said. While the actor had been trying to plan a trip for her mother-in-law all year, it was a work event in nearby Jaunpur that finally made the journey possible Bhagyashree in Varanasi (Photo:Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The highlight of the trip came when a heavy fog cancelled her flight to Khajuraho. What was meant to be a two-day stay turned into a three-day adventure.

"I feel it was Mahadev’s wish and I am happily following his command," she shared, embracing the unexpected extra time in the holy city.

Living by the mantra ‘When in Banaras, do as the Banarasis do’, the actor explored the local lifestyle. “Despite the winter chill, I enjoyed a spiritual darshan and indulged in the city’s famous street food. From malaiyo and hare-matar-ki-chaat to tandoori chai and ending my hearty desi meal with the iconic Banarasi paan," Bhagyashree jokes that she ate a week long of food in just a few days in the city.

A supporter of local Banarasi art and craft, she also made sure to visit local artisans. "Whenever I travel, I look for local handicrafts," she said. She couldn't leave without shopping for the city's world-famous Banarasi sarees, quipping, “A trip isn't complete without buying at least three or four.”

For the new year, the actor wishes to spend more time with her children and begin shooting for her new project