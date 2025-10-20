Diwali 2025:Amid a working Diwali, Adivi Sesh recalls the one where he lit almost 200 diyas on his own

Actor Adivi Sesh will be on sets today as the country indulges in the festival of Diwali. While the actor will be shooting for his film Dacoit in Hyderabad, he remembers this one Diwali which continues to hold a very special place in his heart. Adivi Sesh will have a working Diwali this year.

Sesh, 40, was brought up in California, US, before he returned to India in 2011. While he has always enjoyed the festival of Diwali as a day to celebrate his culture, it wasn't until 2016 that celebrated his most special Diwali of all time.

Also Read| Adivi Sesh puts rumours of rift with Shruti Haasan over Dacoit walkout to rest: ‘No big controversy’

"When I moved back to India, Diwali came like two days after that, so I was still in the middle of trying to figure things out, but I do remember the first Diwali after I bought my home. And it felt so special," shares the actor, who purchased his own house in 2016.

Recalling the Diwali day, he further shares, "There was this empty house, no furniture, empty huge penthouse apartment , and that gave me so much time and space and I would have put up somewhere 200 diyas all over the house just on my own. It felt very special because it felt like it achieved something. Kshanam had just done well, and, it was the first time I could afford doing it and I got a home and I just kept thinking about which room mom and dad would stay in once I convinced them to move back from the states. It was a beautiful."

Besides recovering from his injured leg and currently shooting for all the non action scenes for Dacoit, the actor is also working on G2, the sequel of his 2018 Telugu spy thriller Goodachari. But work is not going to let Sesh miss the festivities completely.

"I'm hoping to light a bunch of diyas with my parents in the evening. We're not bursting crackers due to Beera and Bagheera (his pet dogs) in the house. I am also going to make sure that I don't eat too many sweets. We will have a little puja at home," shares the actor.