Diwali delight: Rashami Desai to Aahana Kumra, celebs unveil their plans for this festival

As the festival of Diwali approaches, people are all set with their plans of extravagant parties to intimate family gatherings, Here’s what the celebs plan to do on the occasion this year. Diwali plans, Aahana Kumra to Rashama Desai

Aahana Kumra

My plans for Diwali are lots of parties this year. I also hosted a party prior to Diwali with my college and school friends, which was very fun. On the day of Diwali, there would be puja at both our houses, me and my parents’. I just want everyone to be together because as a family, it is important on Diwali. We also go to my sister’s home. The whole day goes by in meeting people. The cleaning and shopping is done in the week before Diwali. I try to do a nice photoshoot with my family, it looks really beautiful. Eating ghar ka khaana is also something that I am really looking forward to.

Rashami Desai

Well, it’s been some time now that I have not been in Mumbai due to work commitments and shooting. Every year, I make sure to be with my family and friends for the celebrations. But, my schedule is really jam-packed and that’s why, I will be able to return to the city only after Diwali. So, for me, I am going to give the celebrations with my family and friends a miss this time. However, I will find time from the schedule to engage in Puja or be a part of Lakshmi Pooja on the sets with my cast and crew. There would still be sweets and getting ready, but just at work. It is a ritual I do every year and that’s very important for me.

Mugdha Godse

The ideal way to celebrate Diwali is indeed with family and friends and there’s no second thoughts when it comes to that. I would have loved to be at home celebrating with everyone but I am right now shooting for my next project in Dehradun. The schedule is tight and the shots have been called. As an actor, the best place you can be is at your set and here I am. The celebrations can always happen next year. It is a working Diwali for me, the festival detonates happiness and that’s what my work gives me.

Mehreen Pirzada

I will be promoting an upcoming project this Diwali. I love the festival of lights and I find it a very positive occasion. It gives us a reason to spend time with our loved ones and have a good time. Usually, I like being at home on Diwali, and I will be going for one day this year as well, I just don’t want anyone to burst crackers and be more responsible citizens. I go to the Gurudwara sahab also on Diwali, we share sweets and wear new clothes, which will happen this year too.

Surbhi Chandana

Diwali has to be one of my favourite festivals, I love the whole vibe of it. I still have so many fond memories of making Rangoli every morning. This year, I am not really busy shooting so I will get the entire Diwali week with my family for shopping. There’s Laxmi Puja on Diwali and then you go down and meet people and enjoy. I don’t burst crackers because it is important to take care of our environment and animals. It will be the usual, eating great food, spending time with the family and my dog. I will light up the entire house. It is a ritual ki humaare ghar pakode zarur bante hain. I am looking forward to dressing up in Indian attire.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Diwali will be with family this year, with my dogs. It will be an intimate affair, I have not been going for any house parties this year. After celebrating Diwali with my family, the next day I will go to meet my friends. One thing that’s going to be different this year is that my mother in law won’t be here, as she passed away recently, so it’s not a good different. My mornings are usually spent in Lokhandwala buying diyas, Laxmi Ganesh idols and then coming home and decorating. Diwali is one of the busiest days for me. We all are so tired on Diwali so we end up ordering from outside. I have decided to make it more sustainable and not pick new clothes.

