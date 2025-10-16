Diwali special | Aditi Rao Hydari: This is my first diwali without Sidhu

For Aditi Rao Hydari , Diwali is filled with nostalgia and warmth. The actor, who has been busy with work, says she will celebrate in Mumbai this year with her industry family. “This is the first Diwali without (husband, actor) Sidharth, as he is in the US,” the actor tells us, adding, “I will gift Sidhu once he is back. Tab main unko kuchh achcha sa surprise dungi.”

The actor shares that designer Manish Malhotra’s recent Diwali bash brought back memories of celebrating the festival of lights in Mumbai nearly a decade ago: “The party took me back to my first Diwali in Mumbai with the Bachchans in 2014-15. I was new then, and the welcome I received was so warm.”

The 38-year-old also opens up about the memories of her Diwali after marriage. “It was such fun. Sidhu and I were home together and celebrated with my in-laws and families, getting gifts and gifting our loved ones,” she says.

Back home, festivities start with Dussehra and go on till Diwali, bringing her entire family together. “Families coming together for puja and dinner is overwhelming. That feeling keeps me going through the year,” she muses, adding, “The best part is being from a multicultural family, which brings different flavours to every festival.” Though she enjoys Mumbai’s buzz, Aditi misses the grand Hyderabadi Diwali feast. “I miss the food — papu charu, baghare baigan, mirchi ka salan, and desserts like badam jali and a rice paper sweet stuffed with dry fruits,” the actor signs off.