‘Best look so far’: Fans gush over Aditi Rao Hydari as she stuns in a red sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari's latest look at the Cannes Film Festival has left the internet impressed. The actor, who got married to actor Siddharth in a traditional wedding ceremony last year, sported sindoor on the parting of her hair for her second look at the prestigious festival. She wore a red sari and statement jewels, but it was the vermillion on her head which caught the attention of fans. (Also read: 95-year-old June Squibb gets 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes for Scarlett Johansson's Eleanor the Great) Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a red sari and sindoor at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sindoor at Cannes

For the day, Aditi wore a fiery red sari from Raw Mango. It featured a tiny blue border. The actor paired it with a sleeveless red blouse, a statement necklace and a pair of earrings. The highlight of the look was the red bindi and the dash of colour thrown in with the sindoor. In the caption, Aditi wrote, “I Cannes ❤️”

Fan reactions

Reacting to her pictures, several fans praised the sindoor and that the actor chose such a simple and traditional Indian look for the festival. One said, “I love the fact that the prominent sindoor your’e wearing is just holding this entire look.” Another said, “The best and the most elegant in Cannes so far.” A comment read, “The sindoor is actually a cherry on the top.” Another fan commented, “Absolutely Stunning.”

This is Aditi's second look at Cannes. She walked the red carpet a day ago in a shimmering ombré bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra, accessorised with jewels from Chopard. She chose minimal makeup to style the celestial gown.

In September last year, Aditi Rao Hydari married Siddharth in a traditional South Indian ceremony at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair, with Aditi wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga. Siddharth matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti.

Their love story has been discreet, with reports suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Last year, Aditi broke the news on social media, confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings. Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.