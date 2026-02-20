Do Deewane Seher Mein X Reviews: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur’s film is a ‘beautiful love story’, say fans

Fresh new onscreen pairings and a sweet love story always receive a warm welcome from Bollywood fans. So when it was announced that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are coming together for the first time ever in Do Deewane Seher Mein , movie-lovers were quite excited. Written by Abhiruchi Chand, directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film follows the story of Shashank and Roshni, two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai who find love in one another. Here’s what audiences have to say about the film, after catching first day shows.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein has managed to win hearts! A social media user’s review read, “#DDSM Review: CUTEST LOVE STORY OF THE SEASON! RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* #DoDeewaneSeherMein is a sweet surprise that many will relate to. It's a youthful romantic tale that brings together two imperfect people together who are perfect for each other. #MrunalThakur looks adorable with the specs and #SiddhantChaturvedi's pronunciation of S words sounds enchanting. There is a cute chemistry between these two, be it songs or regular conversations. #RaviUdyawar's direction keeps it pacy and engaging and there is a simplicity that instantly wins you over. Watch it!”

A netizen tweeted, “Rating ⭐⭐⭐🌟/5 #DoDeewaneSeherMeinReview It's a so beautiful movie. Heart touching, emotional and amazing Journey.. @mrunal0801 and #SiddhantChaturvedi chemistry are to beutiful..long time seen beutiful love story movie . So amazing must watch ❤️👍👍 #MrunalThakur outstanding,” whereas another internet user shared, “Just watched #DoDeewaneSeherMein - what a cute and beautiful love story. The pairing of @SiddyChats and @mrunal0801 looks wonderful, and #MrunalThakur is absolutely adorable in the film. The storyline is simple yet heartfelt: two individuals dealing with their own small struggles cross paths, and their love gradually blossoms. Visually, the film is also very pleasing. The film does feel a little lengthy in parts, but its warmth and sincerity keep you engaged. After a long time, I watched a genuinely pure romantic story. It’s a lovely film to watch with your partner. Rating : 3.5/5 ⭐️.”

After reading these early reviews, are you planning to watch Do Deewane Seher Mein this weekend?