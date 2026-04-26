Double Dhamaal: From Toxic to Ramayana, upcoming Indian films starring actors in two roles

Double roles and dual roles are a popular and much-loved trope in Indian cinema. May it be a film revolving around twins separated at birth like Salman Khan’s Judwaa (1997), or a generational dual role such as Jawan (2023) where Shah Rukh Khan played the father as well as the son. The latest in the list are Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi’s unexpected double roles in the recently released horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Here are other upcoming films which are also returning to the two role formula: Yash in Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Toxic

In the teaser of Yash’s next film Toxic, the actor was seen in two distinct looks. He is portraying the dual role of a father and his lookalike son. One character named Raya seems older and mature, sporting a beard, whereas the other younger character is referred to as Ticket. The viral dialogue “Daddy’s home” is also countered with a “I’m home, Daddy” in the teaser. Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi, Toxic is set to release on June 4 Shakti Shalini

After emerging as an overnight sensation with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara, actor Aneet Padda is set to headline Shakti Shalini, the next project in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. There is strong buzz that the film, which is currently underway, will focus on the battle between good and evil where Aneet is playing two characters: powerful protector Shakti and vengeful spirit Shalini. Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa will be seen as her co-star Ramayana

Confirming reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor recently shared that he will be seen in a dual role in director Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana. He will be portraying Lord Rama as well as Parashurama, both being Lord Vishnu’s avatars. Also starring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film will release in two parts. Ramayana Part 1 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, whereas Ramayana Part 2 is set to release next year on Diwali 2027 Animal Park

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay. At the end of the action drama, we were introduced to another character named Aziz Haque who underwent plastic surgery to look like Ranvijay. In the sequel, titled Animal Park, Ranbir will be playing the dual role of Ranvijay and Aziz, giving us a crazy showdown. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, the film is set to go on floors in 2027 Kalki 2