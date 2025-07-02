Eijaz Khan admits he quit TV too soon: I might have made a mistake

Actor Eijaz Khan, a familiar face across television, films, OTT platforms, and reality shows, somewhat regrets the decision of stepping away from television at the very height of his fame. Between 2003 and 2008, Eijaz dominated the small screen, featuring in multiple hit shows and becoming a household name. Talking to us, Eijaz says how, just as his popularity soared, the actor made the surprising choice to take a step back, seeking relief from what he now calls “over-consumption” and the pressure of constant visibility. Actor EIjaz Khan

“Being noticed was never a problem,” shares Eijaz, adding, “Fans often tell me they want to see me in more diverse roles.” Despite being part of several notable film projects, he admits that he’s still navigating his place in the industry. “There have been phases where I thought, ‘Maybe I made a mistake by stopping television at my peak in 2008. I could have built four more houses, secured my family’s financial health forever.’ But that’s water under the bridge.”

The actor, whose showbiz journey spans nearly 25 years, reveals that some of his roles were taken more out of necessity than creative choice. “Yes, I’ve done work sometimes just to pay bills. But I’ve tried not to compromise on the craft too much,” he said, underscoring his commitment to authenticity in performance.

Eijaz’s post-Bigg Boss career was marked by a conscious effort to align roles with his evolving sensibilities. “While I have played the cream of characters in my time, there was a period when I felt I was being over-consumed. I was part of many shows at the same time,” he recalled. “Then came a time when I chose quality over quantity with the thought that now was the time I wanted to play sensible roles. But that also did not work in my favour.”

As he continues to redefine his career path, Eijaz admits to facing an ongoing dilemma about visibility in the industry. “I’m still unsure about navigating this space—whether to be highly visible at events or stay selective and risk being forgotten.”

Perhaps most revealingly, Eijaz confesses to bouts of imposter syndrome. “It might sound funny, but even today I go through phases where I struggle with imposter syndrome. I keep wondering, am I doing the right thing? How did I get here?” he said.