Eijaz Khan calls the cancellation of Adrishyam 2 midway a ‘shocker’, admits going through a ‘lull’ in his career

ByVishakha Pandit
May 24, 2025 10:45 AM IST

Eijaz Khan expresses disappointment over Adrishyam 2 being cut short. Speaking to us, the actor shares how the news shocked both him and the cast

Actor Eijaz Khan, who was thrilled to be back with his web series Adrishyam 2 which released last month, was disappointed when the show was halted after only six episodes. Speaking to us, the actor mentions, how the viewers had expected a richer offering—more episodes, but felt disappointed with the sudden change.

Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan

“No one was expecting the show to be cut short in the middle. It was a shocker for the cast too. The discussions are still ongoing with the producers and channel, and there’s a possibility that the show might be revived. If that happens, I think everyone will be happy,” he says, lamenting the uncertainty of the show’s future.

Despite the inconsistency in his projects, Eijaz feels fortunate, as while many struggled for work post-COVID, he had back-to-back opportunities. The actor was seen in Jawan (2023), Adrishyam, City of Dreams Season 3 and Dhoom Dhaam, which released earlier this year.

However, he acknowledges that he is currently experiencing a lull in his career. “I am just an actor who is trying to act,” says Eijaz, adding, “I was supposed to start shooting for City of Dreams Season 4, but it’s been postponed. And in my 20 years in this business, 99.9% of postponed projects never come back. That’s just how it is.”

