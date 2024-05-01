Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya discusses returning to shoot for Adrishyam post her surgery: I am ready to work even now

Recently, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya suffered a double fracture after falling from a height and had to undergo surgery for the same. However, seems like she is recovering and is on the road to resuming work on her show Adrishyam. She says, “Personally, I am ready to work even now. Those who know me are aware that how quickly I bounce back. I have expressed about my availability but there is no pressure from the makers' end. I have no idea about how makers and channel want to take it forward and I don't intervene in their creative processes as they know the job better. All I can say with full surety is that they are comforting and are concerned about my safety as I'm healing.” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on resuming shoot for Adrishyam post surgery

Anshuman Kishore Singh, director of Adrishyam tells us, “She can work after 15 days as she has told me. She can come back to work, and I have seen that she has a small stitch on her hand. But obviously she won’t be able to do action and she is a very good actor at action. She is a very tough girl.”

The director also shares how the injury affected the show’s shoot schedule. “It did create a problem because Divyanka is an integral part of the show. There are a lot of things that hadn’t been shot with her which created continuity issues. I have created a big drama in Parvati’s life, but at that point of time, her getting hurt did cause some difficulty.”

Singh is all praise for his actors Dahiya and Eijaz Khan as he says, “Divyanka is a big superstar on TV, but performance wise, she is a very web actor. She understands it is a very different world and it’s shot very differently. Even Eijaz said that in 18 years of his experience, the way of working on Adrishyam feels different.” The director adds that even though the shoot schedule has suffered, the telecast won’t be due to Dahiya’s injury. “We have been continuously shooting since December and have a huge bank. So, the telecast won’t get affected,” he ends.