Ek hogi Zoya: Katrina wants a spy verse spinoff of her character from Ek Tha Tiger franchise?

The trend of spy verse is growing in Bollywood, something which is backed by the success of films such as Pathaan and Tiger 3. Now, we have heard that actor Katrina Kaif has expressed her desire to star in a spin-off centred on her character Zoya. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3

“Earlier this week, Katrina has expressed her desire to star in a spin-off centred on her character from Tiger franchise, and in fact has even initiated the conversations around it,” says a source.

The insider continues, “She even took the conversation to Salman Khan, who has found it valid. He agrees to her point and feels that a separate franchise on her character should be made. Salman has also called the team at YRF so that the conversation can be picked up. The conversations around it were so intense, that the buzz reached Aditya Chopra the same night, with him now looking at it”.

Katrina first appeared as an ISI agent Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 which was an action thriller. The film was directed by Kabir Khan. She reprised the role in 2017 for Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in Tiger 3 in the same character.

The new development comes after the actor expressed the desire in interviews to several publications. In one interview, she said, “So the beauty of the spy verse is that I think Aditya Chopra has created there's so much room and there’s so much scope for all of the characters he has created because they are so well written”.

The insider reveals that she got excited with the “spinoff idea when she saw Deepika Padukone’s character in Pathaan being worked upon separately, and Alia Bhatt being in conversation for a spy project”.

“Salman has liked the idea of Zoya spinoff being worked upon, and it is highly likely that things will fall in place now, considering he is the one now making some calls. Katrina feels her potential will be highlighted in a better way with the spin-off film, and hopes it to become a reality soon,” says the source.

We reached out to the actor’s team, who said, “No comments.”