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Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa are friends again after legal battle; Bhagam Bhag 2 on track?

After two months of legal tension, producer Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj Shandilyaa have reconciled, posting happy photos on Instagram.

Published on: May 27, 2026 05:59 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It's been two months since producer Ektaa Kapoor and filmmaker Raaj Shandilyaa got into a legal tussle. And it seems, it has all come to an end finally.

Raaj Shaandilyaa with Ektaa Kapoor

The duo took to Instagram late Tuesday night, and posted a series of pictures together, showing them in good spirits yet again. Raj captioned the picture, in which he is posing with Ektaa, “Chal phir kuch TOO FUNNY karte hain…” and tagged Ektaa. Ektaa, in turn, commented on the post, “As long as u don't TODO UR PROMISE” along with a string of heart emojis.

What was the tussle?

As for the doubts whether Ektaa's objection meant Bhagam Bhaag 2 would get delayed, he further asserted, "I remain fully confident of my legal position and will address any such allegations through the appropriate legal process. It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled. Members of the film and creative industry may take note of the manner in which such pressure tactics are being employed and draw their own conclusions when deciding future professional associations."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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