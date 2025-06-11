Elizabeth Hurley shares naked photo on her 60th birthday, declares she is in love; See pic

British actor Elizabeth Hurley has been slaying for what feels like forever — and her latest post is just the most recent reminder. To mark her 60th birthday on June 10, the Bedazzled star shared a stunning nude photo of herself lounging in a grassy field, wearing nothing but a necklace and wrapping her arms and legs around her body. Elizabeth Hurley shared a risque photo on her 60th birthday

“Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love,” she wrote. “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world,” she added, noting the photo was “taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx.”

Her 23-year-old son Damian, was quick to react to the bold post, commenting, “Hahahah I LOVE YOU. happy birthday mama xxx.” He also shared his own tribute, posting several mother-son photos along with the caption, “best friend forever. happy birthday mama xxx.”

Billy Ray Cyrus, whom Elizabeth went public with in April, joined in the celebrations too. He posted a smiling photo of the two of them, writing, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

The couple first met on the set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022 and felt an immediate spark — but didn’t reconnect until nearly two years later, when Elizabeth reached out following Billy’s divorce from Firerose in May, last year. Their marriage was officially dissolved in August.

Ahead of her birthday, Elizabeth had revealed plans to ring in the big 6-0 with Billy. “I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray. He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely,” she had told Hello magazine.

“I love every birthday. I always get overexcited if it’s a big birthday – I think people are even nicer to you, maybe give you more presents, more flowers, and generally spoil you more. I welcome it," she added.