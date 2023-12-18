Elli Avram completes 10 years in Bollywood: Staying away from family is the biggest challenge

It’s been a decade since Elli Avram stepped her foot in Bollywood to explore a career, and the actor says it has been a roller-coaster ride for her. She admits staying away from family in Sweden has been the biggest challenge for her, which she is still struggling to conquer. Elli Avram entered Bollywood with Mickey Virus in 2013

She entered Bollywood with Mickey Virus in 2013, following which she starred in projects such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Jabariya Jodi, Malang, Naane Varuvean and Ganapath.

“My journey in Bollywood has been amazing. It has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. But I find it all beautiful because of the acceptance that I have got from the filmmakers who believed in me and gave me opportunities to perform as an actor,” Avram, who hails from Sweden, tells us.

The 34-year-old continues, “I'm very grateful for the fact that I'm getting to do so many different roles. I'm getting to be versatile as an actor, which is something I always dreamt of. I always wanted to play different roles. Now, I am getting to do that, in different languages. For instance, in my next film, I play the role of a ghost… I'm just so happy with the response that I have got from people on how they like me portraying different characters”.

That being said, the biggest challenge that remains for her is to stay away from her family.

“I want to buy a very big house in India, and get my entire family to come here so that I can take care of them. In these 10 years, the biggest challenge and struggle has been to live here without my family,” she says.

She continues, “I have hated it. I just would have loved to have them here with me and or live with me so that I can take care of them, have them travel around India. But they also have their life back in Sweden, and jobs. So, I haven't been able to do that. It is a dream of mine that one day maybe, they will all be able to come here and then I can just take care of them… It is a different feeling to come back to the family at home, tell them about your day. Video calls are not the same. That has been the biggest struggle, everything else is just part of life”.