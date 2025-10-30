Emraan Hashmi’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood sparks hilarious ‘backlash’ from his son: ‘I shouldn’t be saying this’

If there’s one show that has everyone in Bollywood talking, it’s Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood . The satirical web-series has quickly become a pop culture phenomenon — and one of the best moments, undoubtedly, was Emraan Hashmi playing a hilariously self-aware version of himself as an intimacy coordinator.

The meta role has earned him a whole new wave of Gen Z fans. But, as he revealed in a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle) at HT City's Stars In The City, it’s also made things slightly awkward at home. Sonal asked, “Yeh jo Gen Z meh itni sudden re-popularity hui hai after the series, what does your son have to say about this? Are his friends coming up and saying anything?”

Emraan couldn’t help but laugh. “Okay, I don't know if I should say this on camera, but he's… he's really embarrassed about it,” the actor admitted. “In school, you have these societies where you teach stuff or do your own bit. So all his friends are saying now, why don’t you become an intimacy coach?” Similing, he continued, “I shouldn’t be saying this. So he’s like, ‘you have ruined things for me in school, and this is the running joke’. He also says, ‘every day I come to school, this is what I have to face… so would you just stop.’”