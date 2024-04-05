Exclusive: Aarti Chabria is a mom! Actor opens up on welcoming her baby boy a month ago

Actor Aarti Chabria gave a surprising news recently as she announced that she and husband, chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy are expecting their first child. As we connected with the actor, she had an even bigger surprise as she revealed that she has already welcomed her baby boy, Yuvaan on March 4. Aarti Chabria on becoming a mom and keeping her pregnancy a secret

Explaining why she kept her pregnancy under wraps, Chabria says, “There is no right time set in stone, so I thought I will talk about it when I am ready. Now, I feel ready because it’s been a month since my baby was delivered.” The 41-year-old reveals that she made public appearances in her first trimester, but with her dressing sense, she was able to keep the good news a secret. “I was wearing my ghagras very high-waist, using dupattas to hide my bump beautifully and wearing flowy Anarkali,” she informs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chabria and her husband had an arranged marriage in 2019 and the actor wanted to wait for the right time to conceive. Right after the wedding, the couple went to Australia, but then Covid happened, and she got stuck there. “It was stressful to be away and you can’t conceive when you are going through those emotions. You are struggling to adjust to a new place and new people. It’s a lot that your body is going through biologically as well,” she shares, adding that her journey to become a mother hasn’t been easy: “When you are delivering at 41, it’s not as easy as when you are in your 20s or 30s.”

Chabria reveals that she even suffered a miscarriage before Yuvaan was conceived. She shares, “In the past, I have had a failed pregnancy, that’s why I didn’t want to really talk before time. But I am not shying away from it because it is normal. At the end of the day, I am a human being.” The actor also opens up on getting treatments to get pregnant, but she faced many problems. It even took a toll on her body. “People have this impression that ye to actor hai, iske liye to aasan hai paise deke ho jayega. It’s not like that. These treatments can wreak havoc on your body. I was getting a double chin, my body was getting out of shape, it was reacting badly to different medicines and I couldn’t cope. I wasn’t willing to do more than even one cycle, I was done,” she recalls.

The struggle even hampered her personal life. Chabria shares, “It’s not just about the women and their bodies but it also effects their relationships. People don’t understand that and keep pressuring women to have a child. Till the time I kept stressing about it, it didn’t happen.” Then, the actor turned to dancing to regain mental peace and it worked wonders. Eventually it all happened naturally. “When I really just gave up, I got back my positive pregnancy test. It was so blissful and a huge surprise for me and my husband,” she remembers fondly.

Now, Chabria feels all the pain and struggle was worth it as she gets to hold Yuvaan in her arms. She says, “To be a mother is the most powerful feeling in the world. No amount of money, fame or success can match up to this feeling.” The power of motherhood reflects in the fact that the actor is set to resume work just one month after having delivered, and hints that there are some film offers in the pipeline too.