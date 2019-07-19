Aarti Chabria reveals why she went for an arranged marriage: ‘I’m glad I listened to my parents’

For Aarti Chabria, who recently tied the knot, it was the case of chat mangni pat shaadi. The actor, who got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy on March 11 in Mauritius, married him in a private affair on June 23 in Mumbai. Calling it “the most beautiful phase of my life”, 36-year-old Aarti, who has just comeback from her honeymoon in Maldives, in a candid chat, spills the beans about how their relationship unfolded. Excerpts:

How did the love between you and Visharad Beedassy blossom?

It was as if cupid had no choice, his arrows were magnetised towards me. We spent most of our time getting to know each other over the phone and video calls.When we met it was like finding that one part of the jigsaw puzzle you’ve yearned for all your life. In an arranged marriage, love blossoms as you start living together, so our love story as only just begun.

Did you always want to go for an arranged marriage?

I’m a die-hard romantic person who believes in love marriages from the start. But my parents were looking for a suitable partner for me and asked me to meet Visharad. I’m glad I listened to them. When I met him for the first time, I felt drawn to him and even more by because I saw how Indian he was despite living abroad forever.

Since he is based out of Australia, how was the courtship period?

The courtship period was beautiful even though it was long distance. Sometimes you spend years getting to know someone but still can’t make up your mind and sometimes in a blink, your life changes.

Who proposed first ?

Surprisingly, we were never really in a situation where one proposed to the other. It didn’t even seem like a question needed to be put forth as to “Will you marry me?” We just encouraged our parents to take it ahead, and the rest just flowed effortlessly like it was only ever meant to be.

Are you shifting to Australia now?

Visharad is an international tax consultant who advises corporations all over the world and that makes him travel a lot anyway. Along with Mauritius and Australia, he already had a foot in India. His grandparents and close family reside here in Mumbai too so it’s not much of a change for him. I’ll continue being in India and travel with him whenever I can.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:05 IST