Exclusive| Adah Sharma to play a devi in a trilingual film: It's empowering because Devi is Shakti

Adah Sharma’s career saw a spike after the 2023 surprise hit The Kerala Story, and now she is set to venture into the South market again with her next trilingual film in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Interestingly, she plays a Goddess in the film, and we have got our hands on the first exclusive picture of her look. Adah Sharma's look in her next

Talking about playing a Goddess, Adah Sharma says, “It is empowering because Devi is Shakti. I believe that there is Devi in every single woman,” adding, “I feel fortunate that I'm getting the opportunity to work with such talented film makers from across our country. BM Giriraj sir is a national award-winning director, and he is directing the film.”

But does playing a Goddess in a country where religion is hold in such high regards come with a sense of responsibility as well as anxiety? “Yes, it is a responsibility, but that is a good thing. It doesn't give me anxiety. I like responsibility, and of course, if you are playing Devi, there should be a responsibility there. It's not something that should be taken frivolously. But it's not something that I think of going wrong or anything because I respect that responsibility,” she responds.

Here's her first look:

Adah Sharma's devi look

Next month, Adah’s breakthrough film, The Kerala Story completes two years, and the actor insists life has changed for her professionally since. But has it translated to big projects and offers as it should come to an actor who delivers a ₹350 crore project? “I believe no one owes anyone anything or any work. If people want to work with someone, they give them work and I'm fortunate to have people wanting to give me different kinds of roles,” she says, adding that she is just happy not being typecast. “A lot of times actors get typecast and even though they want to do different things, they can't because maybe the audience doesn't accept them in those. But I think the audience has also been kind to me and every time I try a different character, no one really had a problem with it.”

The actor elaborates, “I'm not from the industry, so I feel that any opportunity I get, I'm very grateful. From the beginning of my career, to get 1920 as my debut film, I got to showcase my acting range. I think I've got way more than I could have ever imagined. So, I act from that place of gratitude. Yes, my film has crossed ₹350 crores, but the numbers of hearts that I have gotten a permanent place in is better.”