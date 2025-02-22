Adah Sharma recalls she once told Sanjay Leela Bhansali she was Anu Malik's daughter: ‘How not to get cast’

The nepotism debate in Bollywood continues to grow, with many star kids being trolled for securing lead roles due to their surnames, while outsiders are often relegated to side roles. Recently, in a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Bollywood actor Adah Sharma recalled how she once tried her luck at being a star kid by pretending to be Anu Malik’s daughter after Sanjay Leela Bhansali failed to recognise her. Adah Sharma says Sanjay Leela Bhansali failed to recoganise her at Heeramandi's premiere.

Adah Sharma's encounter with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Adah recounted a humorous encounter with Sanjay, saying, “I have to tell you a funny story. I had to introduce myself. I went to the Heeramandi premiere, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was standing there. I became an actor because I loved dancing in films—that was my only reason. My friend told me to greet the filmmaker, so I said, ‘Hello, I’m Adah.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Adah? Anu Malik’s daughter, Adah?’”

When Adah pretended to be Anu Malik's daughter

She continued, “In that fraction of a second, I thought, should I say no, I have done The Kerala Story and Sunflower, and I can dance and do 100 chakkars? Should I say all that, or should I just go along with it? Everyone asks me about nepotism in interviews. I thought, I have a chance here, so I might as well agree. So I said, ‘Yes.’ He then asked, ‘How’s Dad?’ and I just nodded my head and said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’” Adah also commented on the video, joking, “A tip on how not to get cast in a film.”

Her story left fans in splits. One comment read, “I think she is totally capable of doing this (laughing emoji).” Another user wrote, “Adah, you have an epic sense of humour.” A third comment read, “Cyrus and Adah are hilarious together.”

Adah Sharma was last seen in the psychological thriller C.D (Criminal or Devil), directed by Krishna Annam and produced by Giridhar. She also received praise for her performances in web shows like Sunflower and Reeta Sanyal. The actor has yet to announce her upcoming projects.