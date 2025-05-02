Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to reunite on screen after 17 years

Theirs has been a popular jodi on screen and actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to recreate that camaraderie after 17 years, this time for an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, HT City has exclusively learnt. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar were last seen together in Tashan.

“Akshay and Saif have always enjoyed working with each other and admired each other’s work. The moment they read the script, they knew they were on board,” a source close to the development tells us.

Talking about the film, the source adds, “It’s a nail-biting and entertaining thriller film. Helmed by Priyadarshan, it will leave the audiences on the edge of their seats!”

The film goes on floors in August this year and is slated for a release in 2026.

Akshay and Saif were last seen together in the 2008 film Tashan. Previously, they have collaborated on several hit films including the cult classic Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), and Keemat (1998).

Meanwhile, Akshay is also shooting with Priyadarshan for their upcoming film Bhoot Bangla. With this film, the actor-director duo are reuniting after 14 years.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are also collaborating on Hera Pheri 3. Speaking about it, Akshay had told us, "Priyam sir has given all of us a fabulous surprise by offering to direct Hera Pheri 3. What a fabulous start to 2025.”