Exclusive| Akshay Kumar has a cameo in Stree 2

What’s better than one Akshay Kumar? Two Akshay Kumars! His fans are certainly in for a treat, because the actor is set to be seen in two comedy films on the same day on August 15, this year. While he will be seen in the lead role in the urban comedy Khel Khel Mein, which co stars Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor. He will be seen in another film as well - Stree 2! Actor Akshay Kumar has a cameo in Stree 2

HT City has exclusively learnt that the OG Khiladi will make a surprise appearance in the upcoming horror comedy Stree 2 which also releases on Aug 15. A source close to the development shares with us, “Yes it’s true. Akshay has a cameo in the Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The makers felt his comedy timing is impeccable, and his presence even for a few minutes will elevate that particular sequence.”

While the plot point is under wraps, you can be sure of one thing- it’s a double bonanza for fans, who have been waiting for Kumar to return to his comedy avatar.