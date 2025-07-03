Exclusive| Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's film with Priyadarshan finally gets THIS title

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's thriller film is yet to go on floors, but it has already led to a lot of excitement among fans. Raising the anticipation level is the fact that the duo will be directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. And now, we have learnt the title of their collaboration. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

HT City can confirm exclusively that the film has been titled Haiwaan, which translates to ‘beast’ in English. A source tells us, "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it- as an edge of the seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play."

Saif and Akshay will be joining forces after last starring in the 2008 film Tashan. The shoot is expected to begin in August next month, and release next year in theatres.

Akshay had recently wrapped up the film Bhooth Bangla, again directed by Priyadarshan, while Saif Ali Khan was seen in the film Jewel Thief.