Exclusive: Akshay Kumar to spin the wheel as Sony brings Wheel Of Fortune to India after the success of KBC

In what is being seen as one of the biggest television deals of the year, Sony Entertainment Television is set to bring the legendary global reality game show Wheel of Fortune to Indian television and OTT, with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar roped in as the host. The move comes after decades of unmatched success of Kaun Banega Crorepati , hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which proved that Indian audiences have an enduring love for intelligent, family-friendly game shows.

Industry sources confirm that Sony has acquired the Indian rights to Wheel of Fortune, one of the longest-running and most successful reality formats in the world, and is planning a grand desi reboot with high production values, big prizes and mass appeal to be anchored by Akshay Kumar. The shoot starts in mid-January.

For over 20 years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has dominated Indian television, becoming more than just a show - it turned into a cultural phenomenon. It changed prime-time viewing habits, brought knowledge-based entertainment into Indian living rooms and proved that audiences enjoy aspirational yet relatable formats. Sony’s decision to bring Wheel of Fortune is being seen as a strategic move to recreate that magic with a fresh, fast-paced and globally trusted format. While KBC focuses on knowledge and life-changing jackpots, Wheel of Fortune offers quick wins, word puzzles, luck, strategy and instant gratification.

According to insiders, Sony needed a pan-India superstar host who connects equally with metros and small towns, and Akshay Kumar fit the bill perfectly. This will mark Akshay Kumar’s return to mainstream television hosting after earlier successful stints, and the channel is banking heavily on his sharp humour, easy rapport with contestants and ability to keep the show lively without overpowering it. “A show like Wheel of Fortune needs a host who feels approachable, warm and energetic. Akshay ticks all the boxes,” says a source close to the production.

First launched in the US in the 1970s, Wheel of Fortune is one of the most iconic TV formats in history, adapted in over 60 countries. The giant spinning wheel, letter-guessing puzzles and high-stakes rounds have made it a staple of global entertainment. Sony plans to retain the core international structure while infusing it with Indian flavour, including Hindi and regional phrases, Indian cultural references and special celebrity episodes.

The show is expected to air on Sony TV with simultaneous availability on SonyLIV, giving it massive reach across television and digital platforms.

Sources reveal that Sony is planning a visually grand set with a larger-than-life wheel, vibrant lighting and immersive sound design. Prize money, sponsor tie-ins and festive specials are also expected to be major attractions. Much like KBC, the show will reportedly focus on ordinary Indians with extraordinary stories, keeping emotional connect at the centre.