EXCLUSIVE| Arjun Mathur opens up on his wedding to Tiya Tejpal: It was simply time for us to solemnise

On Friday morning, a picture of actor Arjun Mathur surfaced in which he is seen getting married to his long-time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal. The picture created curioisty amongst his fans to see if the actor has truly taken the plunge. As we reach out to him for the same, Arjun confirmed the news to us. Arjun Mathur on his wedding with Tiya Tejpal

Sharing his feelings, Arjun says, “Tiya and I have been as good as married for many years now, and it was simply time for us to solemnise. We were extremely fortunate to be able to keep it as small and intimate as we wanted. We believe that intimacy is beautiful, as long as it stays private. Once public, it becomes something else, which we have all seen enough of in recent times."

He adds, "We had a beautiful ceremony, and are extremely grateful for every wish and blessing. We would like very much to maintain our privacy as we celebrate our togetherness at this joyous time.”

The actor, known for his role in Made In Heaven, had been open about being in a relationship with Tiya, but had refrained from speaking about it in public. The couple used to put pictures together on social media and express their love for each other.

For the unversed, Tiya is a production designer who has worked in several films and TV shows over the years. She is the daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal and has worked on titles such as The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan. She had also earlier worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi, but later turned to production design.