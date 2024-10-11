Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur marries girlfriend Tiya Tejpal in intimate ceremony, see first pic

Actor Arjun Mathur seems to have tied the knot with his girlfriend Tiya Tejpal in an intimate ceremony. Though the actor has not officially announced his nuptials, a picture of the two as bride and groom has gone viral on social media. (Also read: Arjun Mathur: I want to be acting till the day I die, money or fame is incidental) Arjun Mathur and Tiya Tejpal at their wedding

The picture shows Arjun and Tiya in traditional wedding attire, sitting in the mandap next to the holy fire. The couple can be seen smiling at each other as the background and foreground shows the wedding mandap decked with marigold flowers. The picture was shared on Reddit on Thursday evening with the caption: "Arjun Mathur from Made in heaven got Married today".

Fans were all praise for the simple wedding ceremony. One commented, "Lovely pic! He knows that beauty lies in simplicity after planning extravagant weddings on the show." Another wrote, "Aww so happy for him. He’s so good in MIH. There’s so much vulnerability in the way he emotes."

Tiya Tejpal is a production designer who has worked in several films and TV shows over the years. Daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal, Tiya has worked on titles such as The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan. She had earlier worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi, but later turned to production design. Tiya and Arjun have been dating for several years now. However, the couple has largely been tight-lipped about their relationship in public. The actor has spoken about not wanting to talk about his personal life often.

Arjun is best known for playing Karan on Prime Video's Made In Heaven. The actor has also appeared in a number of other films and TV shows, including My Name Is Khan, Luck By Chance, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe among others.