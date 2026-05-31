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Exclusive | Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan relocates to Mumbai: My work demanded me to be here

Afsana Khan shares what made her move to Mumbai

Updated on: May 31, 2026 05:37 am IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Singer Afsana Khan has permanently shifted base to Mumbai with her husband, singer Saajz Sharma, to focus on expanding her work in Bollywood. The Dhurandhar singer tells us, “We’ve purchased a 2-BHK house in Andheri West-Lokhandwala and are currently working on it.”

Singer Afsana Khan

Afsana, who has worked across Punjabi and Hindi music industries, says work was the main reason behind her move. “My work was one of the prime reasons I decided to relocate. The way Mumbai works, it requires availability. Most of my work now is here — shoots, recordings, meetings. I felt that wherever the work is, that’s where I should be,” she shares.

For the 31-year-old, the move is not just a practical career choice but also the fulfilment of a long-held dream. “It was my dream from the beginning that we should shift here and settle in Mumbai. Now that opportunities and offers are increasing, I felt it was necessary,” she explains.

Like many aspiring artists who come to Mumbai hoping to one day own a home here, Afsana is now living that dream. Though the housewarming is yet to take place, she confirms the process is underway. “I am currently living in a rented place. We are working on the interiors of the new place so we can shift our things. As for the _greh pravesh_, it will take me at least a month to properly move into the house,” she says.

Afsana, who sang “Naal Nachna”, Rang De Laal (Oye Oye) in Dhurandhar franchise, elaborates, “When something becomes a super-duper hit and you’re a part of it, there’s a tag, a responsibility that comes with it. There is definitely a difference in work after the success of the film, as more producers have started offering me songs and want me on board. I even have a tour planned.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan relocates to Mumbai: My work demanded me to be here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan relocates to Mumbai: My work demanded me to be here
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