Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA quizzes Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in Moose Wala murder case

NIA quizzes Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in Moose Wala murder case

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:45 AM IST

According to a senior NIA official, Afsana Khan was questioned at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly over four hours with special focus on her association with slain Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday. (Instagram/itsafsanakhan)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday. (Instagram/itsafsanakhan)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday.

According to a senior NIA official, Khan was questioned at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly over four hours with special focus on her association with slain Punjabi singer and politician Moose Wala.

She shared close proximity with Moose Wala and used to call herself his sister.

According to information gathered from NIA sources, Khan was also grilled about her association with Davinder Bambiha gang on the basis of inputs collected during questioning of few gangsters arrested recently in relation to Moose Wala’s murder.

Bambiha gang is considered arch-rival of Lawrence Bishnoi group, which, according to the police, had allegedly orchestrated the murder of Moose Wala.

The NIA had conducted massive raids at least twice to unearth the criminal gangster network.

On Wednesday, the singer went live on Instagram claiming that she had full faith in the NIA and was sure that her questioning would help the agency to bring justice to Moose Wala.

“Bai (Moose Wala) was like a family to me. Media is creating wrong perception that I was quizzed for role in his killing. Whatever I was questioned is between me, agency and the God. I extended full cooperation to the agency which was also very cordial to me. They even offered tea and lunch to me,” Khan said during her Instagram live session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out