Exclusive | Did Arijit Singh stop playback as he was ‘forced’ to sing Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge? Bhushan Kumar reacts

Singer Arijit Singh 's decision to take a step back and stop playback singing has led to non-stop speculation about what exactly prompted this. From his disillusionment with the business, to him simply ‘getting bored’ (according to a tweet on X by a handle widely known to belong to him), nothing has been left undiscussed. One more such rumour has been a ‘recent patriotic song’ that he was allegedly forced to sing.

However, when HT City reaches out to Border 2's co producer Bhushan Kumar, he denies it completely, “Please call and ask Arijit, it's all rubbish”.

A blind on Reddit sparked it off late Tuesday night. And everyone was quick to point towards Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reprised version of the iconic Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border, used in Border 2. Here's what it said: “Insiders allegedly say Arijit has been deeply frustrated with the way big labels operate, especially with a certain powerful music label mogul who's known for creative micromanagement and aggressive commercial calls. The final straw, according to chatter, was the recent force-fit remake of a patriotic song, something Arijit reportedly wasn't creatively aligned with but was still expected to front.”