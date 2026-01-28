Arijit Singh retirement: Chinmayi Sripaada feels singer worked from a ‘higher calling’, calls him ‘spiritually evolved’

Taking to her X account, Chinmayi wrote about the time she worked with Arijit on a couple of songs. She began, “I remember meeting Arijit when he recorded me for Pritam sir - and I remember telling him how he is not rulling Bollywood or something - Tum Hi Ho hadnt released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed.”

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned on Tuesday (January 27) after the singer announced he would step away from playback singing. The singer shared that he will not be taking on any new assignments. Chinmayi Sripaada, who has collaborated with Arijit on songs like Mast Magan and Sooiyan Si, has now reacted to the decision and shared her memories of recording songs with him. (Also read: Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, fans in shock )

‘Whatever he has planned…’ She went on to add, “He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and over all, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine.”

Chinmayi and Arijit have collaborated on Bollywood romantic songs, like Mast Magan from 2 States, Sooiyan Si from Guddu Rangeela and Piya Tu Piya from Dongri Ka Raja.

About Arijit Singh's retirement Meanwhile, Arijit took to his social media accounts to drop the big announcement. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," read his note.

Over the last decade, Arijit has become one of the most famous and well-regarded singers in the film industry. His song, Tum Hi Ho, from Aashiqui 2, made him an overnight sensation in 2023. Since then, he has sung several hit songs, including Channa Mereya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, Kabira, Gerua, Jaan Nisaar, Kalank title track, and most recently, Gehra Hua in Dhurandhar. He has already won 2 National Awards, for Binte Dil and Kesariya.