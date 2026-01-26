Karan Johar says back-to-back box office success of Dhurandhar and Border 2 proves ‘Bollywood is back’
Border 2 crossed the ₹100 crore mark in 3 days of release. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has collected over ₹900 crore in India.
Within the span of two months, Bollywood has given two major hits. In December, Dhurandhar was released in theatres and shattered all expectations to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally. In January, Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 released, and within 3 days, the film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark. (Also read: Sunny Deol greets a tsunami of fans as he makes a surprise visit to Border 2 show at Gaiety Galaxy with Ahan Shetty)
What Karan Johar said
Filmmaker Karan Johar could not be more elated with the stupendous performance of these two Hindi film releases. He took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to share a note on the same. He wrote, “The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove one thing… BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK!”
He added, “All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the film strikes emotional chords with a paying audience.”
About Border 2
Directed and co‑written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 war film directed by J.P. Dutta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, the movie expands the scale of the original, showing a multi‑front war narrative involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Apart from Sunny, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana also play pivotal roles. The film is running successfully in theatres.
About Dhurandhar
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.
