Karan Johar says back-to-back box office success of Dhurandhar and Border 2 proves ‘Bollywood is back’

Within the span of two months, Bollywood has given two major hits. In December, Dhurandhar was released in theatres and shattered all expectations to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally. In January, Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 released, and within 3 days, the film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark. (Also read: Sunny Deol greets a tsunami of fans as he makes a surprise visit to Border 2 show at Gaiety Galaxy with Ahan Shetty) Karan Johar has commented on the box office success of Bollywood films like Dhurandhar and Border 2.

What Karan Johar said Filmmaker Karan Johar could not be more elated with the stupendous performance of these two Hindi film releases. He took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to share a note on the same. He wrote, “The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove one thing… BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK!”

He added, “All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the film strikes emotional chords with a paying audience.”