EXCLUSIVE| Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue while filming for Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG in Mumbai

Actor Emraan Hashmi, HT City has learnt, is currently taking a temporary break from the shoot of his next film, after being diagnosed with dengue. Emraan Hashmi

He has been filming the pan Indian film OG alongside Pawan Kalyan. We have got to know that Emraan started feeling sick as he was filming in Aarey Colony, Goregaon in Mumbai. He began experiencing symptoms, and a production source confirms that he is currently recuperating.

OG will mark Emraan's Telugu debut, where he will be seen in a pivotal role. The film is set for a worldwide release on September 25 this year. The production team is hoping to resume the shoot soon.