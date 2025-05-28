Menu Explore
EXCLUSIVE| Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue while filming for Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG in Mumbai

ByRishabh Suri
May 28, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Actor Emraan Hashmi is on a temporary break from filming OG after being diagnosed with dengue.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, HT City has learnt, is currently taking a temporary break from the shoot of his next film, after being diagnosed with dengue.

Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi

He has been filming the pan Indian film OG alongside Pawan Kalyan. We have got to know that Emraan started feeling sick as he was filming in Aarey Colony, Goregaon in Mumbai. He began experiencing symptoms, and a production source confirms that he is currently recuperating.

OG will mark Emraan's Telugu debut, where he will be seen in a pivotal role. The film is set for a worldwide release on September 25 this year. The production team is hoping to resume the shoot soon.

