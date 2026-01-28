Exclusive | Farhan Akhtar reacts to Boong becoming solo Indian nominee at the BAFTAs, here's what he says

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar 's choices aren't limited to big, commercial projects such as the upcoming Mirzapur movie, or Don 3. Boong, a Manipuri coming-of-age drama film, co-produced by him, has secured a nomination in the Best Children and Family Film category at the 2026 BAFTAs, making him the only Indian filmmaker and Boong the only Indian film to be nominees.

Sharing his emotions with HT City, Farhan says, “The entire team is very thrilled by the nomination for Boong. We are honored that BAFTA has recognised the film’s message, and what value it holds for a family audience.”

Boong revolves around a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace- sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever”, Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father.