EXCLUSIVE | Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 verdict: FWICE president says no member will work with Ranveer Singh until…

Film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced its verdict after listening to Don 3 filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's grievance regarding actor Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from the project. The film body has issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer and president BN Tiwari explains to us what happens next.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's legal battle intensifies

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“The non cooperation notice has been implemented right away. No member of the film body will work with Ranveer Singh,” Tiwari tells us.

The organisation head says that this will continue until until Ranveer doesn't step forward to have a discussion regarding the matter.

“Jab tak Ranveer se baat nahi ho jaati. Jab tak wo aage aake baat nahi karte, tab tak ye non cooperation lagu rahega,” he says.

The statement released by FWICE, says, “Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh.”

It further read, “FWICE remains open to Meeting with Mr. Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter and to take the issue forward towards arriving at an amicable and final resolution in the interest of both parties.”

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{{^usCountry}} About Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh had come on board to lead the third installment in the Don franchise. However, he later exited the project, which caused Farhan's Excel Entertainment to allegedly incur loss worth ₹45 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh had come on board to lead the third installment in the Don franchise. However, he later exited the project, which caused Farhan's Excel Entertainment to allegedly incur loss worth ₹45 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Farhan in his complaint to FWICE has also shared that he faces loss as an actor considering his dates were blocked for directing this film, which had already started the pre production work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farhan in his complaint to FWICE has also shared that he faces loss as an actor considering his dates were blocked for directing this film, which had already started the pre production work. {{/usCountry}}

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