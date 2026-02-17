It was just a few days back, that several prominent producers and studio heads were seen leaving Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening, sparking widespread speculation about the reason behind the gathering. The unexpected meeting of industry personalities has fueled rumors of a large-scale collaboration or something bigger. Actor Aamir Khan turns a peace maker for Ranveer Singh and Farhan's production house

Producers including Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films co-founder), and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO) were seen leaving Aamir's residence.

Sources close to the parties have remained tight-lipped about the meeting's agenda until now. A well-informed source tells HT City that one of the meetings was indeed to resolve an ongoing issue between a big star and Excel Entertainment. Given that the issues between actor Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment have been making headlines, it appears the meeting at Aamir's house was a means to resolve the ongoing issues.

"Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same," shares our source.

Ranveer VS Farhan

A significant dispute emerged between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, following Ranveer's exit from the highly anticipated film Don 3. The Producers Guild of India intervened in mediation. The core issue centers on Excel Entertainment demanding ₹40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for pre-production expenses, scheduling delays, and related losses.

While the production house maintains that extensive groundwork was done with Ranveer's approval, the actor reportedly left due to dissatisfaction with the script, a lack of a "bound script", and perceived unprofessionalism in the project's management. Ranveer has reportedly countered the demand by arguing that he did not take any advance payment and pointed out that he was not compensated for his own time when other projects, such as Baiju Bawra, were shelved.