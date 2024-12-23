Paparazzo shares deets of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's introduction of Dua: ‘She had just woken up…’

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh organised a special meet and greet session between their three month old daughter Dua and the Mumbai paparazzi today evening. This the first time that the couple has introduced Dua to the cameramen, but on a special request of not clicking and publishing her pictures at public events or pap-spotting. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made first appearance together after becoming parents.

With 15-20 selected paparazzi invited at the club house of their Prabhadevi society, popular Mumbai paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shares what went inside this special private event.

"When we reached Deepika and Ranveer were there. Then Deepika went inside and brought baby Dua in her arms. The whole time Dua clinged on to her mother and then we met her," shared Paliwal, who described that Dua was dressed in a simple white dress.

He adds, "They requested us not to make too much noise as Dua had just woken up from her nap. After a while Deepika took Dua back inside. They have requested us not to click or publish Dua's photographs until they are ready."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua gets a present from her daadi; fans call Bhavnani’s ‘best in laws’

The couple later also had organised lunch and had a catering system in place for the guests.

"They didn't just leave after that. They stayed with us during the whole time. Baad mein unhone ek Sindhi sweet bhi distribute ki jo Ranveer ko bhi bohot pasand hai. Usne bola catering waalo ko ki theek se mithai heat kar ke sabko serve ki jaaye. After that they gave sweets for families," shares Paliwal.

The evening went pleasant but the paparazzi were not allowed to bring in any cameras or even their mobile phones. Deepika and Ranveer individually clicked pictures with everyone from their own phones.

A growing trend?

This is not the first time that a celebrity couple has made special requests to the paparazzi to respect their privacy. In 2022, when actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha, they also organised a high tea session for the paparazzi.

However, unlike Deepika and Ranveer, they had not brought Raha in-person to meet anyone, but showed her pictures to the present cameraperson and requested everyone to not to click her pictures during public spotting. Ranbir and Alia introduced Raha to the camera almost a year later, in 2024, during the Kapoors' Christmas lunch.

About Dua Padukone Singh

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple announced her arrival on social media. Soon after, Deepika went to Bengaluru with Dua to be with her parents. While Ranveer made several solo appearances, Deepika made her first solo appearance at recently held Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. She returned to Mumbai with baby Dua earlier this month.