Exclusive | Four reasons Sameer Wankhede has sued Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Insulted anti drug agencies…’

Indian Revenue Officer Sameer Wankhede has sued the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood for defamation. He has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking permanent injunction against the show which is directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Sameer had arrested Aryan in the 2021 drug case investigation. Sameer in his plea has mentioned that one scene in the show has allegedly ‘mocked’ him, featuring what many viewers felt was his lookalike. The matter will be heard today by the Delhi HC.

A highly placed source close to the matter tells HT City exclusively that the matter is graver than it appears. “There are four points why Sameer decided to take this step. First, there’s an insult to the national emblem, Satyameva Jayate. Someone shows a middle finger to it, which is directly violating the provisions of the 1971 National Monument Protection Act. Second, the show insulted anti drug agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau, and officers, including Sameer, showing them in a very bad light, when they are fighting against drugs,” we are told.

The source continues, “Third- when the matter is pending before the hon’ble Bombay High Court. One writ was filed against the CBI, and the Cordelia cruise case is going on in the NDPA special court. Why are these things being shown in the show then- to change the outcome of the investigation? To pressurise and derail the judicial proceedings when the matter is subjudice? Fourth, the NHRC has given a notice to the show for showing prohibited things like vaping, smoking, drinking etc This is why Sameer has claimed ₹2 crores for defamation, which he will donate to the Tata Cancer Memorial Hospital.”

We reached out to Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, the production house behind the show and the platform on which it streams, respectively, but there was no comment at the time of going to press.