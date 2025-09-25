Sameer Wankhede takes Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to court over The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says show ‘mocks’ him

There has been a buzz that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has taken a witty dig at the Sameer Wankhede and the drug case in his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Now, Sameer has filed a defamation case against Aryan and his superstar father. Aryan Khan’s directorial show was released on September 18.

Sameer Wankhede goes to court

On Thursday, Sameer filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of “permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with Netflix."

Sameer filed defamation suit over allegedly defamatory portrayal of him in Netflix series. He is seeking an injunction on the show.

In his plea, Sameer has alleged that one particular scene in the show ‘mocks’ him, adding that it “contains false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation.” The suit claims that the series portrays “anti-drug enforcement agencies” in a negative light and can “erode public confidence in law enforcement institutions.”

The suit also questioned a character “making an obscene gesture – specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan Satyamev Jayate”. The suit is claiming damages of ₹2 crore to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for treatment of cancer patients.

About the scene from the show

Earlier several social media users noticed how one character from the show looks a little too similar to the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. The character is introduced in a scene in the first episode itself. A stern and loud officer steps out of a police jeep and launches into a rant about a war against drugs, calling the entire film industry riddled with a drug problem. He claims to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and 'NCG'. He is dressed in a white shirt and dark pants, with a lean physique and short hair, much similar to Wankhede himself.

Back in October 2021, Aryan came into the spotlight when his name got involved in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The cruise, headed for Lakshadweep, grabbed national attention after Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and several others were taken into custody. Aryan was arrested by the NCB team, led by the ex-Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede, in October 2021. He was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs case.

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav, Bobby, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in lead roles. The show was released on September 18 on Netflix. The show comes with a lot of starry cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi to Ranbir Kapoor.

The show has amassed 2.8 million views in its first week of release on Netflix. According to Tudum, the streamer's data wing, the show is ranked number 4 among all non-English language shows of the week.