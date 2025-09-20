The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s takes a jibe at Sameer Wankhede with lookalike’s satirical cameo

The Ba***ds of Bollywood , ever since the trailer drop, garnered high expectations. While not much of the plot was given away, one thing was made evidently clear — that the 7-part series would be DRIPPING with star power. And well, almost everybody showed up.

Who knew the stoic Aryan Khan would begin his showbiz career with a slapstick, melodramatically self-aware satire series — and nail his own brief?

From full fledged roles by Bobby Deol and Karan Johar (though he played himself) to blink and you miss bombastic cameos by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, the Bollywood wives troupe, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, there was always, always something to spot in this manic little watch.

But one thing that’s seriously been spreading the laughing gas is a little snippet from the first episode of the series.

Without giving too much away, the protagonist, Aasman Singh, played by Lakshya, is a newcomer who’s just debuted with a massive hit. The success party of his film serves as the backdrop to introduce us to the shenanigans that Aryan portrays a typical Bollywood bash to embody. Now while the casual drug abuse stereotype gets very little airtime, what steals the show for a bit is Aryan involving an ‘NCG’ officer making a sudden appearance at the party to bust some of these drugs. The narrative hilariously highlights how this officer’s interest lies less with the drugs and more with who’s doing them — case in point being the scene where he drops a nobody smoking a joint in lieu of arresting a (separate) rising star indulging in the same. Sound familiar?

For context, the nod (or shall we say diss) to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede is a reference to Aryan’s arrest and detainment over his supremely escalated drug abuse scandal from back in 2021. And we haven’t made this connection, fans have!

Take a look at the scene and some of the comments.