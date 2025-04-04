Exclusive | Hera Pheri 3 has indeed kicked off in Mumbai; here's everything to know

We're putting all the rumors to rest once and for all! Contrary to the speculation and misinformation floating around online, HT City can definitively confirm that the shooting for the much-anticipated comedy-cult classic Hera Pheri 3 is underway, and has been since yesterday. Our earlier report stands true, and today, we bring you even more precise details straight from the sets. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

Unlike various unverified claims making the rounds, HT City has got exclusive information on the location — filming is currently taking place at Mumbai's Aarey Mills under the direction of Priyadarshan, the filmmaker behind the cult classic original. Yes, it’s happening — and it’s happening right here!

We had earlier reported that shooting for Hera Pheri 3 was already underway, and the first scene featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal was filmed on April 3. The trio is all set to bring back the unforgettable charm that fans have loved for decades.

But if the location reveal is not enough to silence the doubters, we also have confirmation on crucial aspects of the film’s dialogue writing. Rohan Shankar, who has previously worked on films like Kriti Sanon-helmed Mimi (2021) and who will also be crafting lines for Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla (2026), is handling the dialogues for Hera Pheri 3. The screenwriter's expertise in creating comedic dialogue promises a fun and impactful script, keeping the essence of the franchise intact.

Speaking about the challenge ahead, Priyadarshan had previously stated, “It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. Characters have gotten older and accordingly people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

This much-awaited sequel marks the return of the Hera Pheri franchise 19 years after Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and 24 years after the original Hera Pheri (2000). Fans of the series can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the beloved trio is back in action, ready to deliver the laughter and chaos we’ve all been waiting for!